Seven out of 10 Saskatchewan residents say they will choose to accept an inoculation for COVID-19 once it’s available to the larger population.

According to an online survey conducted by Insightrix Research Inc., a Saskatoon-based market research company, while the majority of Sask. residents would roll up their sleeves to accept the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s still some hesitancy.

Between Jan. 22 - 26, Insightrix randomly surveyed 801 of its SaskWatch Research panel members in an online study asking them if they would choose to accept a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s made available for mass inoculations.

Seventy per cent said yes, while 17 per cent said no. The remaining 13 per cent said they weren’t sure if they would choose the vaccine or not.

The margin of error for the survey is estimated to be 3.5 per cent 19 times out of 20 for questions answered by all respondents.