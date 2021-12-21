30 Ottawa paramedics test positive for COVID-19 following off-duty social event

Nearly three dozen Ottawa paramedics have tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-duty social event.

In a memo to city councillors, paramedic chief Pierre Poirier said a member of the paramedic service developed COVID-19 symptoms following a private gathering on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The individual tested positive on Saturday.

"As the gathering took place in the 48 hours prior to the individual developing symptoms, all staff members who were in attendance were directed to be tested for COVID-19," Poirier said. "At present, there are 30 known COVID-19 cases within the service."

Poirier said another 93 people have been identified as close contacts of staff who had no symptoms at the time of exposure and had not received positive COVID-19 results.

"As members of our service follow strict infection control and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) protocols, the risk of exposure is considered low to moderate," Poirier wrote in the memo.

He said service levels are not affected by the situation at this time.

"However, we continue to closely monitor operations as the situation evolves and will institute further contingency plans if required. Ottawa Public Health has also confirmed that all individuals who were at the establishment and all high-risk contacts have been reached," Poirier said.

COVID-19 case counts have been surging in the city in recent days, with Ottawa Public Health reporting more than 1,800 new cases in the last week.