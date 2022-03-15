30 people arrested in 11 days by Abbotsford police during project 'Bounty Hunter'

Police in Abbotsford say dozens of people were arrested over 11 days last month during a project they called "Bounty Hunter."

The Abbotsford Police Department said the project aimed to find and arrest alleged offenders wanted for outstanding crimes. The type of offences varied, and included property crimes, violent crimes, driving offences and breaches of conditions.

Police said they executed 36 warrants in 11 days in February. During that time, 30 people were arrested and four new charges were laid.

"AbbyPD is committed to holding offenders who operate within our city accountable," said Staff Sgt. Marcus Senft in a news release Monday.

"We are dedicated to locating and arresting offenders who have outstanding warrants. AbbyPD will not tolerate crime within our community; we are out there and will bring you before the courts should you fail to appear in court."

Anyone with information about people with outstanding warrants in Abbotsford should call local police at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.