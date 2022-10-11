iHeartRadio

30 people facing 149 charges after drug investigation on Walpole Island


A total of 30 people are facing nearly 150 charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation on Walpole Island.

According to police, ‘Project McNulty’ was aimed at “stemming the flow of dangerous illegal drugs onto Walpole Island First Nation.”

The investigation was launched in response to the State of Emergency declared by Walpole Island First Nations in July 2021 following a “Concerning rise in illicit drug use and overdose incidents.”

Over the course of the investigation, police used numerous search warrants on Walpole Island First Nation, Wallaceburg and Chatham Kent, resulting in the seizure of controlled substances and weapons.

  • 30 persons arrested
  • 149 charges laid
  • Over $141,000 in drugs seized, (methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl)
  • Over $11,000 in cash seized
  • 13 weapons seized
  • Over $190,000 in offense related property seized and stolen property recovered.
