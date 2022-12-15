30 'tiny shelter' homes under construction in Port Alberni, B.C.

The province is helping fund the construction of 30 new "tiny shelters" in Port Alberni, B.C.

The modular housing pods will be located on three lots at 3665, 3675 and 3689 4th Ave.

The project, called the Walyaqil Tiny Shelter Village, will also include a shared amenities space, washrooms, an office, two outdoor gathering spaces and bicycle parking.

B.C. is providing $726,000 for construction costs and another $75,000 in start-up costs. The province will also provide $850,000 in annual operating costs moving forward.

The Port Alberni Friendship Centre (PAFC) will operate the facility, providing 24-hour staffing seven days a week.

Services at the village will include three meals a day as well as life-skills training, health and wellness supports, and culturally appropriate services for Indigenous residents, according to the province.

"It is with great anticipation and a growing excitement that the friendship centre is moving forward with Walyaqil, our tiny shelter village," said PAFC executive director Cyndi Stevens.

"The community is embracing Walyaqil with open arms and we are eternally grateful to be one step closer to providing a safe place for those most in need that they can call home," she said.

The land for the tiny village came from the City of Port Alberni, which also provided the project with a $165,000 grant and will cover ongoing municipal utility costs at the facility.

Meanwhile, PAFC is contributing $226,000 to the project.

Construction of the Walyaqil Tiny Shelter Village is expected to finish in early 2023.