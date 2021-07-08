30 to 50 mm of rain possible as Environment Canada issues special weather statements for Central Ontario

If you were hoping for a hot summer day, you will have to put those ideas on hold.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement as of 6:31 a.m. Thursday with thunderstorms and showers expected to roll through for parts of our region, bringing some heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada says 30 to 50 mm of rain is possible by the end of the day, and there could be isolated areas that exceed 50 mm.

The agency has issued warnings for Barrie, Innisfil, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, and surrounding areas.

Grey Bruce and York Region are also under a similar special weather statement.