30 wildfires continue to burn in Sask.: Air quality statements in effect for north, Prince Albert, Saskatoon

Northern Saskatchewan continues to be under special air quality statements as wildfires continue to rage in the province.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 30 fires are considered active.

Six of the blazes are contained, 15 are ongoing assessment, four are active and the focus has shifted to protecting property in their path, while five fires are considered not contained.

All fires are located north of Prince Albert.

Air quality across northern Saskatchewan remains classified as “moderate risk” or a four on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI).

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” the statement for Saskatoon read.

“People with lung disease [such as asthma] or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.”

Environment Canada recommends wearing a well-fitted respirator, such as an N95, that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and the face if residents are planning on spending extended periods of time outside.

Reducing sources of indoor air pollution and drinking a lots of water can help the body cope with the issue of wildfire smoke.

“Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.”