30-year-old Kitchener man charged with sexual assault

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault after an ongoing police investigation into an incident from earlier this month.

Police had been seeking the public's help identifying an individual who was involved in a sexual assault that occurred on May 10.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when an unknown male approached a female at a bus stop near Weber Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener.

Police say the man later sexually assaulted the female while at a residence.

Wednesday, police said in a release they had arrested a man on May 23 in connection with the sexual assault.

The man is due in court June 17.