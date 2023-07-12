30-year-old man arrested after allegedly exposing genitals to kids in Vancouver’s Chinatown

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Vancouver police say he was caught exposing himself to children in Chinatown on Tuesday.

The Vancouver Police Department provided few details on Twitter Wednesday following the alleged indecent act by Gregory Raul Platero West.

“Kids on East (Vancouver) playground Tuesday saw a man exposing himself, reported it to an adult and 911 was called. VPD arrived and allegedly caught him in the act,” reads the tweet.

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin says the alleged act happened around 2:30 p.m. near Pender and Main streets.

There’s little green space or parks in the area, however, the Strathcona Montessori Preschool is close by—on Keefer Street near Gore Avenue.

West has been charged with committing an indecent act and exposing genitals to person under 16, police say.

A man with the same name has an extensive criminal history spanning Metro Vancouver, online court records show, including previous charges of committing indecent acts in public spaces.