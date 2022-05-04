30-year-old man critically injured in Brampton shooting dies in hospital
A man who was critically injured in a shooting in Brampton last week has died, Peel police said.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 30, emergency crews responded to calls that a person had been shot inside a food and beverage establishment in the area of Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway.
When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
On Wednesday, police said the man, identified as Ricardo Bryan, died from his injuries in hospital.
The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation. Police said they don’t have suspect information at this time.
“Investigators believe that the victim was the intended target of this shooting and that this was an isolated incident,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.
They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-
-
Quick thinking onlooker helps people in distressTwo people are thankful for the quick actions of an onlooker after their watercraft flipped and landed them in the Thames River.
-
Lethbridge student allegedly grabbed while walking to schoolThe Lethbridge Police Service is investigating reports a student was grabbed from behind on their way to school Friday morning.
-
Snow flurries possible on major highway routes connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland, InteriorEven though it's halfway through spring, drivers travelling between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and the Interior were advised Friday to watch for snow on their route.
-
Kalin's call: Maritimes to see a sunny Mother's DayA high pressure system taking the pressure off this meteorologist for the Mother’s Day forecast.