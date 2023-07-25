30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
Emergency crews rushed to the deadly collision on Crossland Road at Flos Road 8 West Tuesday morning.
Police say two other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The area was blocked to traffic for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.
