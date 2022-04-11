30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.
Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a Warman RCMP officer spotted the SUV on Highway 12 and turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, RCMP said in a news release.
The SUV continued to drive at a high rate of speed and the officer lost sight but kept travelling in the same direction, RCMP said.
The officer eventually located the SUV, which had collided with another vehicle, according to the release.
The driver of the other vehicle, the 30-year-old woman from Warman, was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say their identity is still under investigation.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting Warman RCMP in its investigation into the crash.
