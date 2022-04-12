30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say

A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.

The fact that the 30-year-old woman was pregnant was among new details released by RCMP on Tuesday concerning the crash.

In an update sent to media, RCMP said the Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into Kaitlin Riley's Toyota SUV was heading in the wrong direction.

She was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

CTV News has confirmed Riley's identity independently. She leaves behind a daughter and husband.

Prior to the fatal crash, around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a Warman RCMP officer spotted the Jeep "driving erratically southbound" on Highway 12 and turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, according to RCMP.

The SUV continued to drive at a high rate of speed and the officer lost sight but kept travelling in the same direction, RCMP said.

The officer eventually caught up to the Jeep — after the fatal crash had occurred.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. RCMP did not provide an update on their condition. Police are still working to determine the driver's identity.

"The investigation is complex and ongoing. No charges have been laid and no further details can be provided at this time," RCMP said in its update on Tuesday.

Brooklynn Bright, who saw the aftermath of the crash, said she saw a “Christmas tree of a highway” due to the number of RCMP and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Bright says her sister-in-law knew Riley through the same circle of friends.

“(It’s) definitely been a shell shock for the community, especially being in that younger crowd that she was in. Everyone was sharing the same thoughts that she had being so excited about her new baby and everything,” Bright told CTV News.