30-year-old Windsor man arrested after police seize drugs valued at more than $20K
Windsor police seized more than $20,000 worth of crystal meth, green and yellow fentanyl along with a loaded cross-bow and tazer from a downtown residence during a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say officers from the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched a drug trafficking investigation in September, identifying one man and a house as being involved.
Officers searched the involved residence in the 1400 block of Dufferin Place Thursday where they seized a number of illegal drugs with a street value of $23,230 and the weapons.
Police say a woman was also present during the search and was arrested for breaching court-imposed conditions.
Police have charged Christopher Lucier, 30, with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a cross-bow while prohibited, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
