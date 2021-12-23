iHeartRadio

30 years of Christmas weather in Edmonton

image.png

Edmonton gets some wild weather swings in the winter and Christmas is no exception.

In the past 30 years, we've had highs anywhere between 8 C and -20 C on Christmas Day.

Last year was at the upper end of the spectrum, with highs of 8 C on Christmas Eve and 2 C on Christmas Day, but we'll definitely be a lot colder than that this year.

In fact, this might end up being Edmonton's coldest Christmas in 50 years. The year 1971 had highs of -25 C and -28 C on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The only year rivalling that recently was 2012 with highs of -21 C.

Add up the past 30 years and you get an average high and low for Christmas Day of: -4 C and -13 C. We're usually several degrees above or below that — those are just the averages.

Here's a look at some of the extremes:

The all-time record high for Christmas Day is 8.9 C in 1987.

The all-time record low for Christmas Day is -39.4 C in 1880.

The five coldest daytime highs for Christmas Eve and Day (in the past 30 years) are:

Dec. 24

  1. -21.0 C: 2012
  2. -20.9 C: 1996
  3. -14.4 C: 1998
  4. -13.8 C: 2000
  5. -12.2 C: 2009

Dec. 25

  1. -20.6 C: 2012
  2. -19.3 C: 2017
  3. -17.1 C: 2008
  4. -16.4 C: 1994
  5. -15.7 C: 1998

The five warmest daytime highs for Christmas Eve and Day in the past 30 years are:

Dec. 24

  1. 9.9 C: 1999
  2. 8.3 C: 2020
  3. 7.2 C: 2005
  4. 6.1 C: 2011
  5. 5.9 C: 2004

Dec. 25

  1. 8.3 C: 1999
  2. 6.8 C: 1993
  3. 6.7 C: 2011
  4. 6.6 C: 1997
  5. 6.3 C: 2005
