$300,000 damage after house fire on County Road 42

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire on County Road 42.

Both Windsor and Tecumseh firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:40 a.m.

Windsor’s chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says when firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house.

There were no reported injuries. Cause is listed as undetermined.

.@TECFD & @WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene in the 9800 block of County Rd 42 for a structure fire. Road is closed between 11th Concession & Lauzon Rd #Windsor #Tecumseh pic.twitter.com/uF0Pj5FWLc