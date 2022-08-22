$300,000 damage reported after Cottam house fire
CTV Windsor Assignment Editor
John Lewis
A Cottam resident is displaced after an early morning house fire.
Kingsville Fire Chief John Quennell said the two-story residence at 106 County Road 34 was fully involved when crews arrived around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Quennell said the house was fully destroyed, so a cause will go down as undetermined.
“The damage estimate is $300,000 in addition to the $20,000 damage to the vinyl siding on the neighbour’s home,” added Quennell.
He added there were no injuries, and the occupant who lived in the house escaped injury.
Quennell is not sure how the occupant was alerted but said the fire service received a number of emergency calls from neighbours Monday morning.
