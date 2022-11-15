$300,000 fire in Chatham-Kent

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in Chatham-Kent.

Crews from Bothwell, Thamesville and Orford were all dispatched to a fire at a pole shed at 15018 Longwoods Road just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries are reported.

