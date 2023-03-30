$300,000 overnight fire in east London

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in east London.

Fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to what was described as a vacant storage facility on Cabell Street.

Firefighters defensively battled the blaze well into the morning. An excavator was used to dismantle the structure so crews could access spot fires and extinguish them.

No injuries were reported. The building was boarded and windows barred up, and no one was believed to be inside at the time.

Enbridge Gas was on scene Thursday to disconnect gas to the meter.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire crews cleared the scene Thursday evening. The scene is now controlled by London Police Service who continue to investigate.