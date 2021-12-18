300 people experiencing homelessness in North Bay area

The District of Nipissing Social Services Board (DNSSAB) conducted its '24-hour Point-in-Time' count and says 300 people are experiencing homelessness.

During the count from Oct. 13 to 14, Nipissing surveys were conducted at approximately 46 locations across North Bay, West Nipissing, Mattawa, Temagami, East Ferris, Chisholm and South Algonquin.

Over the 24-hour period, 300 individuals were found to be living in various forms of homelessness.

“The original count took place in 2018 and that number was actually 189. 2020’s count was just shy of 300. So the deal damage from a homeless stand point really took place between 2018 and 2020,” said Mark King DNSSAB board chair.

“My way of thinking is that it’s kind of plateaued out,” he added.

Of the 213 individuals who answered the survey, the majority were being temporarily housed in women’s shelters, in public institutions such as jails or hospitals, or were transitionally housed.

12 individuals were unsheltered and living in areas such as public spaces or abandoned buildings. 31 were in hidden homelessness, such as couch surfing.

“Many of those who took the survey actually indicted that they were looking for help. So that really was something that I thought oh boy this is a game changer as far as the homeless are concerned,” said King.

“So we just have to recognize the services have to be there to help these people.”

Come 2022, King said there may be a solution to get many of these people off the streets and into housing.

“By probably March or April, we will have about 100 units through the Gateway House. The Indigenous Centre they’re also working on their project that you see on cassel street.”

“That should have an immediate impact on the numbers on the streets.”