$300K in stolen property, including work trucks, recovered by Alberta RCMP

Mounties have arrested three people and recovered more than $300,000 in stolen property following a break-and-enter in Innisfail on Wednesday.

Officials say police were called to respond to a commercial break-and-enter at a rural property on Jan. 4.

"Three suspects entered a rural commercial property and stole tools and keys to numerous work trucks," RCMP said, adding that three trucks were stolen by the suspects.

With the help of the business owner, the suspects – all from Calgary – were stopped and arrested on the QEII Highway near the RCMP police dog training facility.

Satnam Ranu, 39, Karamjit Dahliwal, 48, and Harinder Mann, 45, are jointly charged with:

Break-and enter;

Three counts of theft over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000; and

Two counts mischief under $5,000.

Ranu and Dahliwal were both released on promises to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Feb. 1 while Mann was remanded into custody until his next appearance in Red Deer on Jan. 10.