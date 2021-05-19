$300K in street drugs, guns seized in north Edmonton bust: police

Two people have been arrested after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) led to the seizure of over $300,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a north Edmonton home, according to police.

The arrests were made on May 11, with help from the Edmonton Police Service, in north Edmonton's Lake District area.

According to an ALERT news release, the following was seized:

Loaded handgun with its serial number defaced

Rifle

4,600 grams of methamphetamine

521 grams of fentanyl

$13,000 cash

Jesse Thomson, 29, is facing 17 charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and 14 firearms-related offences.

According to ALERT, Thomson was a federal parolee when the investigation began and police suspected he had gone back to the drug trade.

Destiny Poitras, 23, faces 13 charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, seven firearms offences.

“This is another gun off the street and out of the hands of a suspected drug dealer," ALERT Edmonton Staff Sergeant Blayne Eliuk said in the news release. "The drug trade is inherently violent and ALERT’s investigations are focused on suppressing violence through drug enforcement.”

Correctional Services of Canada also helped with the investigation.