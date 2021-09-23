$300K worth of illegal drugs seized in search of 4 Calgary homes, 2 vehicles

Police say two men have been charged after a search of four Calgary homes and two vehicles uncovered an estimated $365,000 in illegal drugs.

The search was conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 8 by officers from the Calgary Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

According to ALERT, officers seized a handgun and ammunition, 4,407 grams of methamphetamine, 325 grams of cocaine and $11,645 in cash.

In a Thursday news release, ALERT said the handgun was previously reported stolen in Chestermere.

"Our team is very effective at conducting bottom-up drug trafficking investigations, starting with a focus on street-level drug dealers and subsequently targeting the next rung up," Insp. Jason Bobrowich said.

"ALERT’s dedicated approach has proven effective at dismantling drug networks across Alberta."

Cody Dunn, 24, is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Matthew Holczer, 29, is charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.