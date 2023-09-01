$302K in drugs seized at Sudbury home, two GTA men arrested

Two men in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area are facing charges after Sudbury police and the provincial guns and gangs unit raided a home in the Donovan area, seizing a loaded gun, and $302,500 in fentanyl and cocaine.

As part of an ongoing joint investigation, involving the Greater Sudbury Police Service intelligence unit, OPP Sudbury organized crime enforcement bureau and joint forces guns and gangs enforcement team, that began in July, officers searched a home on Adie Street on Aug. 30.

"Officers seized a loaded firearm with ammunition, approximately 577 grams of suspected fentanyl along with approximately 140 grams of suspected cocaine," police said in a news release Friday morning.

As a result, two suspects – a 25-year-old from Toronto and a 29-year-old from Brampton – have been charged with drug trafficking and possessing proceeds obtained by crime.

The Brampton man is also charged with several firearms-related charges, including possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, having a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

"Gun violence is continuing to impact Ontarians at unprecedented levels, driven largely by illicit drug traffickers' attempts to broaden and secure their distribution networks," said acting Det. Supt. Lee Fulford, of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

"Along with our law enforcement partners, we are dedicated to holding these criminals accountable."

Det. Insp. Jerry Willmott, of the GSPS criminal investigation division, said his department is working collaboratively with policing partners to "identify and disrupt organized crime in Greater Sudbury by identifying and arresting those involved, holding offenders accountable and seizing illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime."

Anyone with information about illegal possession and trafficking of illicit drugs or illegal firearms is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the charges has been proven in court.