303 charges laid during Thanksgiving weekend road safety blitz: WRPS

Waterloo regional police doled out more than 300 charges during a Thanksgiving weekend crackdown on unsafe driving.

From Oct. 8 to 11, police laid 303 charges as part of Operation Impact, a national public awareness campaign that "promotes safe driving behaviours."

According to a release, officers laid 23 impaired driving charges, including 19 impaired by alcohol, two by drug and two refusals to provide a breath sample.

"It is disappointing to see that motorists continue to decide to drive while impaired," Chief Bryan Larkin said in a release. "Road Safety is a top priority for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and our members remain committed to ensuring our roads are kept free from impaired drivers.”

Additional charges from the weekend campaign include:

156 speeding charges

Five dangerous driving charges

14 stunt driving charges

25 other moving violates

Four careless driving charges

Three charges for driving without a seatbelt

One additional seatbelt-related charge

72 charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Police also said they investigated a series of collisions over the Thanksgiving weekend, including 19 involving injury and six where impairment was a factor.

Operation Impact is organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.