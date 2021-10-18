303 charges laid during Thanksgiving weekend road safety blitz: WRPS
Waterloo regional police doled out more than 300 charges during a Thanksgiving weekend crackdown on unsafe driving.
From Oct. 8 to 11, police laid 303 charges as part of Operation Impact, a national public awareness campaign that "promotes safe driving behaviours."
According to a release, officers laid 23 impaired driving charges, including 19 impaired by alcohol, two by drug and two refusals to provide a breath sample.
"It is disappointing to see that motorists continue to decide to drive while impaired," Chief Bryan Larkin said in a release. "Road Safety is a top priority for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and our members remain committed to ensuring our roads are kept free from impaired drivers.”
Additional charges from the weekend campaign include:
- 156 speeding charges
- Five dangerous driving charges
- 14 stunt driving charges
- 25 other moving violates
- Four careless driving charges
- Three charges for driving without a seatbelt
- One additional seatbelt-related charge
- 72 charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
Police also said they investigated a series of collisions over the Thanksgiving weekend, including 19 involving injury and six where impairment was a factor.
Operation Impact is organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.