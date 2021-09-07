304 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 304 new case of COVID-19 over long weekend.

Of the new cases, 100 were from Saturday, 83 from Sunday, 50 were reported Monday and 71 are for Tuesday.

Seventy-two of the total number of cases are from close contact with a previously confirmed case, 34 were community acquired, 14 are outbreak related, eight are travel related and 176 are still under investigation.

There are currently 616 active cases in Windsor-Essex, 347 of which have been identified as a variant of concern.

Sixteen workplaces are listed as being in COVID-19 outbreak as well as two community outbreaks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 439 deaths and 17,612 resolved case

When it comes to vaccinations, a total of 583,310 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents with 73.3 per cent of the eligible population 12 years of age and older being fully vaccinated.