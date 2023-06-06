30K in drugs seized, suspect arrested following investigation

A months-long investigation into a suspected drug dealer has led to an arrest and the seizure of nearly $30,000 in illegal drugs.

Windsor Police Service’s Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in March looking into a person alleged to have been selling drugs in the city.

Police executed a search warrant Monday at the suspect’s home in the 1500 block of Hallmark Avenue as well as three vehicles.

Police say officers seized 2,463 suspected counterfeit fentanyl tablets, 120 Oxycodone tablets, 14 grams of hashish, and 1.6 grams of cocaine during their search. More than $1,100 in Canadian and U.S. cash was also found.

Romel Tomatos, 49, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts) and simple possession.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com