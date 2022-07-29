$30K in tobacco products stolen from Alberta gas station
Police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of tobacco products from a gas station southeast of Edmonton earlier this month.
Two men broke into the Fas Gas in Forestburg at 4:40 a.m. on July 16.
Police say they stole $30,000 in cigarettes and tobacco products before heading north on Highway 856.
The vehicle is described as a light-coloured older model Jeep Compass with a black steel rim on the front passenger side, black mirrors, and a roof rack.
The first thief wore a black Harley Davidson ball cap, glasses, and a black “Wolvz” hoodie.
The second thief wore a black hoodie and camo shorts that had a black stripe down the leg and “ECKO” printed in white.
Anyone with information about the robbers or the break-and-enter is asked to contact Killam RCMP at 780-385-3502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Forestburg is about 180 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.
-
Crown says deleted bookmark led to child pornography that depicted Amanda ToddA hard drive seized from the home of the Dutch man accused of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd contained a deleted bookmark to child pornography depicting her, a Crown attorney told B.C. Supreme Court on Friday.