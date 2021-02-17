First Nations children and their families are receiving a special delivery to help protect them during the pandemic thanks to a partnership between the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba (CHFM).

The organizations will be supplying 30,000 masks to Manitoba First Nations and also children who are visiting the HSC Children's Hospital Emergency Department.

The AMC donated $75,000 to the CHFM and a portion of that money was used to produce the masks.

"These masks are a welcome support at a time when our communities are seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases," said Arlen Dumas, who is the AMC Grand Chief, in a news release.

The masks are three-ply and have a removable filter. They also feature the colours of a First Nations medicine wheel as well as two bears, the Jordan's Principle Spirit Bear and the Children's Hospital Foundation’s Dr. Goodbear.

"This collaboration demonstrates how our community is working together and enlisting the help of Dr. Goodbear and Spirit Bear to put a smile on the faces of children during these difficult times as we try to keep kids safer and healthier," Dumas said.

Jordan's Principle was named after Jordan River Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation and its goal is to make sure all First Nations children in the country have "equitable access to services and supports they need."

The President and the CEO of the CHFM, Stefano Grande, said they exist so they can help all kids.

"We believe this support right now to First Nations in Manitoba is absolutely vital to the current and future health of First Nation children," Grande said in a news release.

Around half of all kids admitted to HSC are Indigenous.