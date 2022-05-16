iHeartRadio

$31,000 worth of drugs seized in Sarnia, Ont.

Items seized by Sarnia police as part of a drug investigation on May 11, 2022. (Source: Sarnia police)

Police in Sarnia, Ont. say the battle with drugs continues after a major bust last week.

According to a release, officers seized $31,000 worth of drugs and other paraphernalia as part of an investigation.

According to a release, the Sarnia Police Vice Unit were conducting surveillance at a residence of suspected drug transactions.

Based on the evidence, police say they were able to get a warrant end entered the home in the 100 block of Stuart Street near Davis Street.

Just after 9 p.m. on May 11, officers took two people into custody without incident and a search of the property found several items including:

  • $1,535 in Canadian currency
  • 17.11 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 236 squares of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide)
  • 17 bottles of promethazine with codeine
  • 130.75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (magic mushrooms)
  • 1,011 tabs of white Xanax (benzodiazepines)
  • 2,059 tabs of yellow Xanax (benzodiazepines)

A 25-year-old man and 23-year-old man, both of Sarnia, have been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

