$31,000 worth of drugs seized in Sarnia, Ont.
Police in Sarnia, Ont. say the battle with drugs continues after a major bust last week.
According to a release, officers seized $31,000 worth of drugs and other paraphernalia as part of an investigation.
According to a release, the Sarnia Police Vice Unit were conducting surveillance at a residence of suspected drug transactions.
Based on the evidence, police say they were able to get a warrant end entered the home in the 100 block of Stuart Street near Davis Street.
Just after 9 p.m. on May 11, officers took two people into custody without incident and a search of the property found several items including:
- $1,535 in Canadian currency
- 17.11 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 236 squares of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide)
- 17 bottles of promethazine with codeine
- 130.75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (magic mushrooms)
- 1,011 tabs of white Xanax (benzodiazepines)
- 2,059 tabs of yellow Xanax (benzodiazepines)
A 25-year-old man and 23-year-old man, both of Sarnia, have been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
