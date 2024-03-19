31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalie

A B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.

A decision on "supplementary discipline" for forward Eithan Grishin, who plays for the Richmond Sockeyes, was posted online by the Pacific Junior Hockey League Tuesday and follows an investigation into the Jan. 25 incident.

On that day, the Sockeyes were playing the North Van Wolf Pack. Video appears to show Wolf Pack goalie Evan Paul being clutched around his neck by another player, then dropping to the ice – nearly motionless.

The decision on discipline was upheld by the commissioner on appeal, the online update notes.

"The league considers this investigation to be completed and will have no further comment," the statement concludes.

Grishin was previously suspended for 13 games in November of 2023 for – among other things – "physical harassment of an official," according to the league's website. He was also suspended for three games for slashing in September of last year. His most recent suspension includes a six-game penalty for being what the league categorizes as a "repeat offender."