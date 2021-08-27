31 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The new cases, reported on the province’s daily dashboard, brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 58,506.

There are 431 active COVID-19 cases, while 56,887 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 1,189.

There are 65 people hospitalized related to COVID-19 in Manitoba. Of those cases, 19 have active COVID-19, while 46 are no longer infectious, but still need care. There are 21 ICU patients in Manitoba; five have active COVID-19.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.

Manitoba currently has 244 active variant cases, while 16,850 people have recovered. There have been 191 deaths linked to variants of concern.

The province is reporting 7,229 Alpha variant cases, 8,716 unspecified variant cases, and 986 Delta variant cases.