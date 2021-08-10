31 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, test positivity rate up slightly

The province has recorded another 31 COVID-19 cases, as its five-day test positivity rate rises slightly.

Though no bulletin was released on Tuesday, Manitoba's COVID-19 dashboard reported the new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 57,891. These cases include 580 active cases and 56,127 recoveries.

No deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total at 1,184.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate climbed to 2.7 per cent on Tuesday, up from 2.5 per cent the day before.

While the test positivity rate was up, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Tuesday. The dashboard shows 81 people are in hospital with COVID-19, down from 89 on Monday.

The dashboard shows there are 14 people with COVID-19 who are in intensive care, five of whom have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

As of Tuesday, the province has recorded a total of 16,817 variant of concern cases, including 333 active cases and 16,297 recoveries.

The dashboard shows 187 deaths have been linked to variants of concern.

The majority of Manitoba's identified variant of concern cases is the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.) which reported 17 new cases as of Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,176. Of these cases, 126 are still active and 6,901 are recovered. The province has linked 149 deaths to the Alpha variant.

One new Delta variant (B.1.617.2) case was added on Tuesday, bringing the total to 648 cases. This includes 17 active cases, 628 recoveries, and three deaths.

The province has recorded 8,661 unspecified variant of concern cases.