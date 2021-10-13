31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting eight people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU – five are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are zero unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,119 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,414 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

1 case is outbreak related

1 case is still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

2 community outbreaks

3 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

320,033 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

19,323 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

300,710 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

4,414 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.

A total of 625,157 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

79.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

.