31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting eight people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU – five are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are zero unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,119 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,414 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 8 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 1 case is still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 15 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 2 community outbreaks
- 3 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 320,033 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 19,323 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 300,710 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,414 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 625,157 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 84.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 79.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
.