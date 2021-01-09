Thirty-one more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 989 new cases on Saturday.

The province has now recorded 1272 coronavirus-related deaths and 110,641 total cases.

Saturday saw a significant increase of 809 active cases, the largest one-day jump since late November.

Saturday's active case increase marks the second day in a row and third time in the past six days that active cases have increased. Prior to Jan. 4 they had fallen every day over the past three weeks.

Hospitalizations fell for a fourth straight day, down 35 to 827. The number of patients in intensive care also fell, down five to 132.

The province recorded a 7.07 per cent test positivity percentage based on 13,540 tests.

More than 42,000 Albertans have received a COVID-19 vaccine through yesterday.

The province will provide another data update on Sunday. The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Monday.