31 players on Roughriders' 2023 free agent list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have 31 players set to hit free agency in 2023, including quarterback Cody Fajardo.

The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) free agency period is set to begin on Feb. 14, 2023 at noon ET. Any players that do not re-sign with their team before the deadline will hit the open market.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo is one of the notable pending free agents. After coming into the season as the starting quarterback, the University of Nevada product struggled in 2022 throwing for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Several receivers are also in line to hit the open market including Shaq Evans, Kyran Moore, Mitchell Picton, Jake Harty, Justin McInnis and D’haquille Williams.

However, wide receiver Kian Schaffer Baker, who led the Riders with 68 receptions, 960 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2022, remains under contract for 2023.

Running back Jamal Morrow is also set to hit free agency. Morrow led the Riders in rushing 2022, finishing the season with 666 rushing yards, 366 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

On the offensive line, Dan Clark, Terran Vaughn, Josiah St. John and Jamal Campbell are pending free agents.

On the defensive side of the ball, tackle leading linebacker Darnell Sankey is set to become a free agent, alongside defensive backs Mike Edem, Nick Marshall and Rolan Milligan, and defensive linemen Charleston Hughes and Pete Robertson.

The full list of CFL free agents can be found on the CFL website.