31 speeding tickets issued during one-day blitz in Cumberland
Ottawa police issued 31 speeding tickets during a morning traffic blitz in Cumberland.
Police say community policing and frontline patrol officers conducted a speeding enforcement blitz in the village in response to complaints about speeding from residents.
Thirty-one tickets were issued to drivers travelling 22 to 46 km/h over the speed limit on Friday morning.
Police say the highest speed recorded was 96 km/h.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility. Slow down," police said.
Community Policing/Frontline Patrol officers conducted speeding enforcement in Cumberland Village today in response to complaints from residents/city councilors. 31 tickets issued for speeds from 72–96 km/h in a posted 50 zone. Road safety is a shared responsibility. Slow down. pic.twitter.com/6RXbGRfSkK— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 4, 2022
