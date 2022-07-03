31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.

For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash in Yoho National Park around 1 p.m. killed a 31-year-old Alberta man approximately 17 kilometres west of Field, B.C., according to a news release from Golden-Field RCMP.

The collision involved an automobile and a semi truck, police said. An image of the scene shared by Mounties shows that the semi was hauling two cylindrical tanks. Skid marks can be seen on the roadway, and the truck is off the side of the road.

The driver of the smaller vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the semi driver was not injured in the incident.

"Evidence at the scene suggested that the driver of the automobile was heading westbound on Highway 1 when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the driver of the semi truck, who swerved into the eastbound ditch in an attempt to avoid the collision," RCMP said in their release.

In addition to police, the BC Coroners Service, Lake Louise Fire Department, Field BC Ambulance Service, Lake Louise Ambulance Service, BC Parks and the Golden Fire Department all attended the scene, according to RCMP.

The collision closed the highway for several hours, delaying "hundreds of motorists," police said, adding that the highway reopened around 6 p.m.

"First and foremost, we and our partners extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased party," said Golden-Field RCMP Const. Kat Robinson, in the release.

"We would also like to thank the citizens who were first on scene, who helped those involved in the motor vehicle incident, and who stayed to help emergency crews as they arrived. You were vital in today’s incident."

The collision was the third fatal crash in the jurisdiction of Golden-Field RCMP since June 15.

On that date, a crash on Highway 1 saw a logging truck and an SUV collide head-on, killing the SUV driver and sending the truck driver to hospital, according to police.

Robinson told CTV News in an email that the June 15 crash happened "within 15 kilometres" of the location of Saturday's collision.

Then, on June 26, a fatal motor vehicle crash south of Golden claimed the life of a 16-year-old on their way home from a grad party in Parson, B.C.

Police and park wardens in the area also recently imposed speed limit reductions and a no-stopping order because of several collisions that killed bears in Yoho National Park.

"Please be mindful that the National Parks are reaching their peak season, allow yourself extra travel time, and drive safely," RCMP said in their release on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy