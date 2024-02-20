31-year-old Cape Breton man charged with dangerous and impaired driving

A 31-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday, facing nine charges, after police arrested him from his vehicle in Sydney Mines, N.S., according to a news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police.

Police say they received driving complaints on Monday around 7:00 p.m., about a truck in North Sydney that struck a car parked in a driveway on Forman Street and Caledonia Street.

Officers say witnesses were able to describe the vehicle and identify the driver. Officers made patrols in the area looking for the involved vehicle, which they noted a short time later in the area of King Street near the Highway 125 exit.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed in the direction of Sydney Mines, which officers did not pursue in the interest of public safety.

Officers made ongoing patrols in Sydney Mines and located the suspect vehicle in a driveway on Egan Street.

On approach of the vehicle, officers say they located the suspected driver inside and placed him under arrest. Noting signs of impairment, officers also requested a breath sample.

Lukis Charles Plowman was later charged with:

failing to stop after an accident

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police, resisting a peace officer

impaired operation of a motor vehicle

refusal of a breath demand

operating an unregistered vehicle

operating a motor vehicle while license revoked and a breach of previous court-ordered conditions.

