31-year-old charged following weapons call: Regina police

A 31-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after allegedly trying to shoot a gun at someone, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

According to RPS, officers were called to a residence on the 900 block of Retallack Street around 8:20 Wednesday morning.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was in the residence pointing a gun at people inside before trying to shoot at one of the occupants.

Police said the gun was later revealed to be a CO2 pistol that did not successfully fire.

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested on the 1000 block of Robinson Street.

He’s been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.

The suspect made his first court appearance Thursday morning.