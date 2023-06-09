31-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Maple Ridge man last year: IHIT

Investigators looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man last April say his suspected shooter has been charged with second-degree murder.

Justin Wareing, a 31-year-old Maple Ridge resident, was charged Thursday in connection to the homicide of 41-year-old Arthur Comeau, according to a statement by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

On April 28, 2022, Ridge Meadow RCMP officers found Comeau suffering multiple gun shot wounds in the 12300 block of Carlton Street, where they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired.

“Despite life saving efforts, Comeau was pronounced deceased on scene,” IHIT wrote in its release Friday.

In a statement last year, IHIT said the 41-year-old was known to police.

An investigation into the fatal shooting was conducted in by Ridge Meadows RCMP, IHIT, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

“This charge is a testament to the dedication and team work between the Ridge Meadows RCMP, IHIT and all of the other I-Teams,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in IHIT’s statement.

Wareing is due to appear in court on June 29, according to online court records.