31-year-old dead after serious collision near Parksville, B.C.

A Vancouver Island resident died in a serious crash north of Parksville, B.C., on Friday evening, according to the Oceanside RCMP.

First responders, including police, paramedics and firefighters from the Bow Horn Bay Fire Department, were called to the 6000-block of Island Highway West around 7:05 p.m. for reports of a serious two-vehicle collision.

Mounties say that a Mazda MX-3 coupe was heading north while a Pontiac Grand-Am compact car was driving south along the highway.

Investigators believe the Mazda drifted over the centre line, colliding with the Pontiac.

The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old resident of Bowser, B.C., was declared dead at the scene, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Pontiac was uninjured. Mounties say there were no passengers in either vehicle.

"A definitive cause as to how or why the Mazda drifted into the oncoming lane has not yet been determined," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the BC Coroners Service," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.