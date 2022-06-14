31-year-old man died of heart attack at Sault steel plant

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has confirmed it has closed the investigation into a worker who died at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, following an autopsy.

CTV News has learned the man who passed was 31-year-old Shawn Butt.

Butt, a Fountain Tire employee working on the steel plant's property, was found unresponsive June 3.

The coroner recently confirmed the death was due to natural causes, the MOL said.

His father, Tim, said in a social media post his son had a massive heart attack.

"I'm sorry for being blunt on this, but he missed the signs. Heartburn, a major symptom that was missed, and he was really tired as of late. So let's pay attention to our bodies for the hidden signs and maybe a life will be saved," the grieving father said online.

An inspector was sent to the scene and one order was issued to the tire company.

Butt was laid to rest on the weekend. He leaves behind a partner and three young sons.

"Shawn was an amazing man with a huge heart of gold and would light up a room with his contagious laugh and infectious smile. He was a friend to everyone he met and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he could help. He took great pride in his family and raising his sons," his obituary said.

The investigation is now closed.