31-year-old man dies after fight in Chatham apartment, 3 people charged

Chatham-Kent police say three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 31-year-old man died three weeks following a fight in a Chatham apartment.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, police say the victim attended an apartment on Sandys Street where a physical altercation took place with two other men and one woman inside the residence.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to Windsor Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Police say on Friday, Oct. 8, Beau Veenstra, 31, of Howard Township died in hospital, as a result of the injuries sustained during the altercation.

On Saturday, members of the Major Crime Section and Intelligence Unit arrested three people in connection with the investigation.

Melvin Manley, 49, of Sandys Street in Chatham has been charged with second degree murder. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing with a court date of Oct. 12.

Daulton Bastien, 25, of Oxley Drive in Chatham has been charged with second degree murder. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing with a court date of Oct. 12.

Michelle Hunter, 41, of Sandys Street in Chatham has been charged with second degree murder. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing with a future court date of Oct. 13.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Veenstra,” said police in a statement.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Const. Paul Brophy at paulbr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #619.