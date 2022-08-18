31-year-old man facing weapons charges after SWAT call: Regina police

A 31-year-old Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested and is facing multiple weapons related charges after a SWAT call on Wednesday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said through investigations, they determined the man was at a home on 7th Avenue.

Police said it was believed the man was in possession of a firearm so a request was made to have SWAT members execute a search warrant and aid in an arrest.

Shortly after 6 p.m., two adults and two children exited the house.

A search of the home recovered a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, shotgun ammunition and .22 calibre ammunition, according to the release.

Police said initially both adults were taken into custody, but only the 31-year-old man was charged.

He is facing a total of 11 charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and careless use of a firearm.

The accused made his first court appearance Thursday morning.