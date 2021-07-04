31-year-old pedestrian killed near Sherwood Park

A 31-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Wye Road outside Sherwood Park Sunday morning.

RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian on Wye Road, between Range Roads 224 and 225 at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary investigation indicates a car was westbound on Wye Road when it collided with the man.

The man was declared dead on scene.

According to RCMP, the 17-year-old male driver of the car and a female passenger, both from Edmonton, were not injured and remained on scene.

Wye Road was closed for several hours Sunday morning as RCMP investigated.