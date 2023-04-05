31-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home: Police

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in that city.

Police say they were called out to a home in the 700 block of 12th Street West around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to assist Parkland Ambulance responding to a call of a woman in the home who was unconscious and not breathing.

“On arrival, police located a 31-year-old woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a PAPS news release said.

Police, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, will be on the scene as the investigation continues.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, PAPS said.