31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting

Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found near Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.

Thirty-one-year-old Kelsey Ouellette was identified by police in an update on Friday, nearly one week after shots were heard in the Oliver community.

Ouellette, who was found in a vehicle near 116 Street, died at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed she was shot to death.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.