310 charges laid during Waterloo regional police's Project Safe Semester
Waterloo regional police laid 310 charges during a month-long blitz cracking down on unsafe behaviour among university and college students.
Project Safe Semester, a September initiative that police say "promotes the safety and well-being" of the region's post-secondary students, led to a slew of liquor, traffic and Criminal Code offences.
The offences include:
- 132 Liquor Licence Act offences
- 115 Highway Traffic Act offences
- 11 three-day suspensions
- 14 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offences
- 38 arrests
Police said another 165 charges were laid during Homecoming-related events, including:
- 85 Liquor Licence Act offences
- 59 Highway Traffic Act offences
- 15 Criminal Code and drug-related offences
According to a release, police also made five arrests.
Among them included the arrest of an individual relating to a stolen vehicle incident near University Avenue West in Waterloo.
Police said on Sept. 25 around 11:30 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop when a male driver fled the area and drove through fencing on both ends of Ezra Avenue.
The driver allegedly continued onto Union Street before hitting a roundabout and attempting to flee on foot.
Police said the man was approached by another male as he fled, with the driver threatening the victim with a knife and a physical altercation ensuing before police arrived.
A 32-year-old Waterloo man is charged with 12 criminal offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and possession of a prohibited weapon.
"Even though Project Safe Semester has come to a close, the Waterloo Regional Police Service will continue proactive enforcement in the university district along with school zones to ensure the safety of everyone," officials said in a release.