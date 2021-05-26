312 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, no new deaths Wednesday

Manitoba announced 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 49,356.

The five-day test positivity rate in the province is 13.3 per cent.

No new deaths were reported, keep the death toll at 1,035.

There are currently 4,792 active cases and 43,529 people have recovered.

There are 318 people in hospital, including 74 people in ICU. Of the hospital numbers, 253 have active COVID-19, including 57 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 2,297 tests were performed, bringing the total to 754,338 since February 2020.

The province has yet to release the COVID-19 bulletin for Wednesday and the current information is from the province's dashboard.

This story will be updated when more information is available.